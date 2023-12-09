Man found dead at Hamilton house fire

HAMILTON — A person was found dead at the scene of a Friday morning fire in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely says emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 300 block of North Fifth Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the structure.

Chief Snavely says Hamilton firefighters found a deceased adult male inside the structure.

It appears the victim was the only person inside the residence at the time of the fire.

The Hamilton Police Department and the Montana State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating what sparked the blaze.

Snavely says the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

The Hamilton Police Department, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the Hamilton Fire Department, the Corvallis Fire Department and Bitterroot Health Ambulance all responded to the scene.