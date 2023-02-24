Man killed during reported hostage situation in Clinton has been identified

Watch Now
Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 13:10:55-05

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has identified 45-year-old Gary Thomas Duncan of Missoula as the man who died after being shot at the Clinton Market on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to the Clinton Market just after 11 a.m. on February 18 for reports of a man who was reportedly holding his wife hostage.

According to an earlier news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the situation evolved to the point where deputies were "forced to use lethal force."

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the incident.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is acting as the coroner for the incident.

