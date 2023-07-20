Man missing after jumping from cliff into reservoir in Lincoln County

MISSOULA — A search is underway for a man who has been reported missing after jumping off a cliff into Koocanusa Reservoir.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says emergency dispatchers were notified shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023, that the man — identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Orr — did not resurface after jumping into the water.

Sheriff’s deputies and Can-Am Search and Rescue (CASAR) were dispatched to the scene which is in the Pinkham Creek area, several miles southwest of Rexford.

Deputies were told that Orr had been sitting near the water watching others jump from the cliff. Orr then swam across the inlet and climbed the cliff to the top, approximately 90 feet above the water and then jumped.

One of the people who watched the jump immediately swam to the area of impact and searched for Orr but he didn’t resurface.

Can-Am Search and Rescue arrived with two boats and two jet skis and searched the area until dark but did not see Orr. The search resumed the following morning and continued throughout the day including divers and boats but was still unsuccessful.

Canines from David Thompson Search and Rescue and CASAR were called in on Tuesday to try and find Orr. Divers from Flathead Search and Rescue — along with a remote operated vehicle — responded and searched an area indicated by the dogs but did not find Orr.

Sheriff Short says crews are continuing to search for Orr.

