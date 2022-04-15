Man reported missing in Billings

Police said Friday that Arnold Bonner, who was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday, is missing.

Bonner, 64 years old, was last seen on foot in the 3400 block of Winchell Lane.

He was wearing black slippers, blue sweatpants and a gray pullover.

He is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.



