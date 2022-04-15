Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Man reported missing in Billings

bonner, arnold.JPG
courtesy of Billings police
Arnold Bonner
bonner, arnold.JPG
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:11:17-04

Police said Friday that Arnold Bonner, who was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday, is missing.

Bonner, 64 years old, was last seen on foot in the 3400 block of Winchell Lane.

He was wearing black slippers, blue sweatpants and a gray pullover.

He is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119