Man reported missing in Lake County found dead

(UPDATE - 1:26 p.m.) The Lake County sheriff reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased in Sanders County Friday morning.

In a news release, Sheriff Don Bell says that Sander's family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee Friday around 10:00 a.m.

It was further reported the family located Sanders nearby and he was deceased.

Lake County Deputy Coroners were dispatched to the scene, and it was determined the location was in Sanders County.

The Sanders County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene with Lake County investigators who aided in the investigation and recovery.

The Sanders County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

(UPDATE - 11:47 a.m.)

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders has been canceled.

Charles has been located. No other details have been released at this point.



(1st REPORT, 8:49 a.m.) The Montana Department has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.

Charles is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a light and dark plaid shirt with a dark vest over it, dark-colored pants, and a black ‘Dave Smith’ hat.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Charles Sanders was last seen on video leaving a store in St Ignatius at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022.

Charles was last seen on video leaving a store in St Ignatius at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The MEPA states he has early-stage dementia and requires medications.

Charles is driving a white Ford F350 flatbed truck with Montana license plate AALP9501 and has his dog Megan with him.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

He requires hearing aids to hear so may be very hard of hearing if they have quit.

The alert states there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Charles Sanders is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or call 911.