Mask mandate extended in Gallatin County to May 27

Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 05, 2021
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Board of Health on Monday morning voted to extend the Emergency Face Coverings Rule to May 27th, 2021.

The BOH voted 7 to 2 in favor of extending the rule. Joe Skinner and Chris Budeski were the dissenting votes.

The rule focuses on requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings.

Members of the BOH said they’d be willing to revisit the mask rule in early May.

The BOH is also reviewing quarantine and isolation rules, visitation and long-term care facilities rules, and the phased reopening “phase 2” rules.

