MDT crews prepare for first major snowfall of the season

As the first major snowstorm of the season hit on Tuesday, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) maintenance crews are preparing to clear roads.

“We've got all our plow trucks, plows mounted up, sanders put in the trucks, loaded with sand, so we’re ready. our deicer trucks are ready. We will have scheduled shifts, guys coming in during rush hour this evening, so after the sun goes down, the bridge decks will probably become slick, and then later this evening and overnight hours, if we do get this snow they're predicting, the roads will probably be snowpacked and icy by morning,” explained Scott Western, maintenance superintendent for the Great Falls division of MDT.

As temperatures drop and snow continues to impact areas throughout the state, crews will be out plowing snow and clearing roads.

MDT encourages drivers to not crowd their plow trucks, to give them room to work.

Their main priority is public safety and they encourage drivers to drive slowly, have headlights on for visibility, and stay up to date on road conditions.



WINTRY WEATHER DRIVING

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

MDT provides the following safety information:

Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

When you encounter a snowplow:

Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.

