Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Missing person alert issued for Missoula teen

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Sophie Elhajj
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Sophie Elhajj
Posted at 7:31 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:49:34-04

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Sophie Elhajj.

Sophie, 14 years old, was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

She has not been seen or heard from since 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Missoula area. She is five feet four inches with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The advisor says that there is concern she may try to harm herself.

If you have any information on Sophie, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Sophie Elhajj

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader