Missing person alert issued for Missoula teen

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Sophie Elhajj.

Sophie, 14 years old, was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

She has not been seen or heard from since 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Missoula area. She is five feet four inches with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The advisor says that there is concern she may try to harm herself.

If you have any information on Sophie, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.