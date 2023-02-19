MHP trooper recovering after being run over by fleeing suspect

GREAT FALLS — Montana Highway Patrol trooper Lewis Johnson, who was run over by a suspect driving a pickup truck on Thursday, February 16, 2023, continues recovering in a Kalispell hospital.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said that deputies were trying to arrest Jason Allen Miller for a warrant when he sped away in his pickup truck, triggering a chase by law enforcement officers.

Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle. Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them, hitting Johnson.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warden eventually stopped Miller just off Camp Road 32.

Johnson has been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for eight years and is stationed in Eureka.

The MHP said in a news release on Saturday that Johnson remains hospitalized at Logan Health in Kalispell in serious but stable condition.

According to a GoFundMe created to help the Johnson family, he sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

The creator of the donation page added: "Doctors anticipate recovery to be long and difficult." Click here if you would like to donate.

Miller, 41 years old, is being held on a no-bond warrant. He appeared in Lincoln County Justice Court on Friday on previous charges of theft and absconding from parole after a conviction for drug possession.

Suzanne Resch - The Western News Jason Allen Miller in court (February 17, 2023)

Sheriff Short says charges for Thursday's incident are pending and are expected to be announced next week.

Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin said in a news release:

This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face as law enforcement officers. The outpouring of support from Montanans and the law enforcement community has been tremendous. Please continue to keep our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in your prayers. I’m thankful for the incredible work of our partners at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and every agency involved in yesterday’s incident who are investigating and who helped our trooper get to the hospital safely.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and MHP.



