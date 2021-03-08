Menu

Mineral County jail inmate death is being investigated

Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08

SUPERIOR — A male inmate at the Mineral County Detention Center died on Sunday evening in the Superior jail.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says an investigation into the death is underway and currently, “the death is believed to be an isolated incident with no additional safety concerns to other inmates.”

Sheriff Toth noted that pursuant to standard procedures regarding an in-custody deat,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate the death.

The name and age of the inmate have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

We will update you if we get more information.

