Missing-Endangered in Montana: woman and newborn child

GREAT FALLS — On behalf of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36 years old, who authorities believe gave birth to an infant at a hotel in Madison County on either November 17th or November 18th.

Neither Laura nor the infant have been seen since that time and it is believed neither has received medical treatment.

Laura was known to be traveling with Sean Gary during this time and both are known to use drugs.

Laura is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Sean Gary is 37 years old, 6 feet 3 inches, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

They are traveling in a 80's or 90's brown class C motor home with Montana 51 county plates.

There is concern for Laura and her newborn’s well-being. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Madison County Sheriffs Office at 406-843-5301, or call 911.