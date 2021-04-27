Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado

HELENA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado.

Dusty has not been seen or heard from since April 15th.

Alvarado is a 49-year-old man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, has brown eyes, and is bald.

He was last seen wearing denim jeans and a black Dickies long sleeve shirt.

Alvarado has numerous tattoos on his chest, neck, back, and both arms. He suffers from several health issues, did not take his required medication with him, and there is concern for his well-being.

If you have any information on Alvarado, you are asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8866, or call 911.