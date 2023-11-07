Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 3 children from Browning

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement for Persuas, Jachlynn, and Amber Many Bears Ground.

The advisory states that the three children were taken from Browning by their father Jack Many Bears Ground in a stolen red 2016 Ford Explorer (Montana license plate J1874) between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday November 7, 2023.

Persuas is seven years old; Jachlynn is six years old; Amber is seven months old.

Jack is 31 years old, 5'11" tall, about 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the advisory, Jack is believed to be mentally unstable, using drugs, and in possession of a firearm.

Jack has ties to the Browning area as well as Cardston in Alberta.

If you have any information about Persuas, Jachlynn, or Amber, you’re asked to call Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement at 406 338-4000, or call 911.

