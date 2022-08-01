Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for suicidal, injured man

The Montana Department of Justice has issued Missing-Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Robert Munoz. The advisory was issued at 11:22 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Munoz, 42 years old, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

According to the advisory, Robert is suicidal, injured himself this morning, was bleeding, and drove away from a residence in Helena at around 6:30 a.m.

He was last seen driving a white 2001 Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys star on the rear window; the car's license plate is Montana 549804B.

There is no known direction of travel or destination for Robert.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233, or call 911.



