Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula teen

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Kaylee Jane Barber.

Kaylee is 5'7", 140 pounds, green eyes, red hair, and was last seen on Thursday, August 5, at Hellgate High School in Missoula.

She was wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.

According to the Missoula Police Department, Kaylee is missing her medications and is suicidal.

Kaylee may possibly be with another runaway, Johnathan (John) Brent Nelson.

If you have any information about Kaylee, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.