Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings-area teen

The Montana Department of Justice on Friday issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Montez Other Medicine, on behalf of the Billings Police Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Montez is a 16-year-old Native American male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, with pierced ears and septum.

Montez was last seen in Hardin on March 19. There is concern for his physical and mental health due to a history of suicide attempts, self-harm, and lack of prescription medications.

From the MEPA:

Montez left a group home in Billings on 3/14/24. He reached out to family on 3/16/24 to let them know he was fine but did not want to be contacted. Montez hitched a ride from Hardin to Crow and back on 3/19/24. Law Enforcement is concerned for his physical and mental health due to a history of suicide attempts, self-harm, and lack of prescription medications. This case is being investigated by Billings Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs with the assistance of Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Montez, please call BIA MMU at 883-560-2065, text key word BIAMMU with tips to 847411 or dial 911.

