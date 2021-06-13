Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Bozeman teen

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Jodi Parsons of Bozeman.

According to the advisory, Jodi left her home at 1 Eastwood Drive Saturday night after midnight with no cell phone and a bag of extra clothes.

Jodi is 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt with "Disco Sucks" written on it, or a Red Chili Peppers crop top with a blue tank top with butterflies. According to her mother, Jodi said in a note she was hitchhiking to Oregon.

Jodi may possibly be with Christopher Kunkle, male, and Shawni Goble, female, in a green Ford Expedition heading to Tenino, Washington.

Anyone with information about Jodi Parsons is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2100, or 911.