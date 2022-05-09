Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Browning woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 34-year old Krystin Onstad of Browning.

Onstad is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Krystin was last seen at home in Browning on Saturday, May 7, at about 1 p.m. She left home on foot and has not been seen since.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says that her possible destinations may be Cut Bank or the Birch Creek area.

She was last seen wearing black trunks, a grey pullover hooded sweatshirt with Carhartt on it, and black flipflops. Her trail led to the edge of the woods and then disappeared.

The advisor says that Onstad has been depressed and suffers other mental health issues. There is concern for her well-being and safety of Krystin.

If you have any information on the location of Onstad, please call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-388-4000 or call 911.



