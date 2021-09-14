Missing person advisory issued for a Missoula man

MISSOULA — A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Michael Charles Brooke.

Michael, 76 years old, left a residence in Missoula at around 1p.m. on Monday, September 13, and has not been seen or heard from since.

He suffers from several medical conditions, requires medication that he does not have, and is unstable when walking and prone to falling.

There is concern that he may be lost or confused.

Michael drives a blue 2001 Subaru Forester with Montana license plate 419579B.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck, black or tan pants, and a baseball hat.

He is known to frequent the Lolo Pass area.

If you have any information on Michael, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.