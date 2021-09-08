Missoula teen reported missing in February has been found

MISSOULA — A teenager who has been missing for several months has been found and is reportedly OK.

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd, 17 year old, had last been seen back in February.

"She has been located! Thank you to all who shared and continued to look and provide information," the Missoula County Sheriff's Office stated on social media.

No other details have been released at this time by either the Sheriff's Office or the family.

Hannah had last been seen last on Thursday, February 4, at around 7:30 a.m. when she was dropped off near the Missoula Children's Theater to take the bus to work.