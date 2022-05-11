Moderate earthquake rattles Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that there was an earthquake on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:32 a.m. and registered as a magnitude 4.2.

It occurred at a depth of 8.6 miles and was centered about 23 miles north of the community of Silver Gate in Montana, and 85 miles southeast of Bozeman.

According to the USGS , people reported feeling the quake in Bozeman, Columbus, Livingston, Nye, Pray, Red Lodge, and Gardiner. In Wyoming, people in Cody and Kelly reported feeling it.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said in a news release that earthquakes such as this are common in the Yellowstone region, where more than 30 earthquakes of M4 or greater have occurred since 1973, and thousands of much smaller quakes happen annually.

Tuesday's quake is the largest to occur in Yellowstone National Park since a M4.5 event on June 15, 2017 (part of a long-lived swarm of small earthquakes in the area between Hebgen Lake and Norris Geyser Basin, northeast of West Yellowstone, MT).

The YVO noted that five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of Wednesday's event since 1962. The largest of these was a magnitude 4.2 on March 25, 2008, about 20 miles NE of Fishing Bridge, Wyoming.



TRENDING ARTICLES

