'Monster + Farmer' play is touring Montana

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Montana Repertory Theatre's production of "Monster + Farmer" in Choteau.



PLAY SUMMARY: "Step into the world of Riley, a teenage science whiz living on a Montana ranch near the Mission Mountains. When she picks up a copy of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Riley is inspired to craft a DIY creature of her own – all chronicled on her YouTube channel! When her creation goes haywire, Riley and her brother Aidan must minimize the chaos (and save the cows!), while all the world watches through their smartphones."