Montana Capitol gets 'spruced' up for holiday season

HELENA — The Montana State Capitol Christmas Tree was lit on Monday, December 2, 2024, and music rang through the building.

The 2024 State Capitol Christmas Tree was harvested on Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation state trust lands near Bozeman.

The Engelmann spruce is a whopping 40 feet tall, minus a bit to fit in the building, and weighs 1,100 pounds.

The tree is adorned with 3,700 lights and 680 ornaments.

Governor Greg Gianforte and the first lady also invite all Montanans to visit the state capitol to see the Christmas tree throughout December.

The Carroll College choir performed multiple holiday songs during the ceremony and Carroll’s choir director, Michael Gray shared the symbolism of the tree lighting.

“It really is the start of the advent season for us and it just is the time to come together with family and friends and community to enjoy all the festivities of the season," Gray says.