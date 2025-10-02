BILLINGS — Bethany Yellowtail, an acclaimed Native American designer and Montana native, has teamed up with Carhartt to celebrate Native American Heritage in a limited-edition fall collection.

Watch the video here:

Montana designer Bethany Yellowtail partners with Carhartt on clothing line

Carhartt released a video Friday highlighting Yellowtail’s story, from growing up on her family’s cattle ranch in Wyola on the Crow reservation, to launching her own fashion business.

The collection reflects shared histories of hard work and heritage, woven into each piece.

“There are so many important teachings, histories, and instructions for ways of being embedded inside our cultural designs, and I try to take great care and consideration in the ways I utilize them,” Yellowtail said. “I understand my designs to be connected to the people, to the land, to our ancestors, to our future, and I am one of the many parts of our continuum.”

The first item in the collection, unveiled Friday, is a Women’s Montana Active Jac featuring a mountain motif inspired by Yellowtail’s childhood home.

The jacket, part of Carhartt’s 50th anniversary celebration of the Active Jac, will be available in the coming weeks.

It's made from insulated, durable duck canvas with built-in Wind Fighter® technology and a loose fit for easy layering and movement.

Carhartt also donated $50,000 to the Wyola Development Fund, a nonprofit supporting residents of Yellowtail’s hometown.

The full Carhartt x Bethany Yellowtail collection is set to release in October.

