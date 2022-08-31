Montana fashion designer is headed to New York and Paris

BILLINGS - An Apsaalooke designer has come a long way from launching her fashion line from her sewing machine at her kitchen table.

Angela Howe-Parrish is soon heading to the New York City fashion week and the Paris Indigenous Fashion week. All of this in a matter of months as she officially launched her business in May of this year.

“It is a dream. It's been a dream and I can't believe it's happening. When I got the letter I was crying,” said Howe-Parrish, the designer, owner, and founder of Choke Cherry Creek .



It was tears of joy for Howe-Parrish as she read the news. Two invites to showcase her work this fall on the runway, one in New York City and one in Paris.

The news has Howe-Parrish very busy sewing and beading with Rise New York Fashion Week and Paris Indigenous Fashion Week quickly approaching. The event in New York is on September 9, and the Paris event is October 1.

Choke Cherry Creek designs feature Crow beading patterns and colors, inspired from beadwork collections at local museums and family collections.

MTN News

“All the tribes are different and we have different designs. I as a beader can tell that’s Blackfeet design, that’s a Crow floral design, we have the crow geometric designs, we use certain colors, even in our beadwork, we don’t use black, but some tribes do,” said Howe-Parrish.

A nod to her mom Donna as Howe-Parrish showcases the Donna pencil skirt in her Honoring our Mother’s collection. Her first ever collection, along with a few hand-sewn couture pieces, is what’s set to hit the runway and a global audience this fall.

“This is just a skirt I made to go with some of them (her ready-to-wear line), so this will be some big skirt. I don’t even decide what I’m doing yet. I’m just like this looks good, or I'm going to do this. I always ask for input from my daughter."

It truly is a family affair, as her famous rapper/dancer husband Supaman opens her runway shows.

“He’ll come out dancing, and then I’ll have the fashion show,” she said.



TRENDING ARTICLES

