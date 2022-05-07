Montana Heritage Center nearly completes steel beam structure

HELENA — Progress on the construction of the Montana Heritage Center in Helena is moving forward.

"Even though it looks like we are making a lot of progress, we are in the earlier stages of the construction here. The project is slated to be completed at the end of 2024, so we still have about two two and half years of progress to go, but it is really exciting to see the shape of the building taking form," said Molly Kruckenberg, Montana Historical Society Director.

Kruckenberg says the 66,000 square foot addition will be host to artifacts and exhibits in the Montana Historical Society's storage.

"It's really about all of our heritage throughout our state from Glendive to Libby. The entire state's history is covered here," said Kruckenberg.

The Montana Historical Society will have a topping-off ceremony on May 17th at 1 pm to complete the steel beam structure.



You can watch a livestream of the build here.