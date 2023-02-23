MHP and wife of injured trooper are grateful for outpouring of support

KALISPELL - The Montana Highway Patrol and MHP Trooper Kate Johnson - the wife of injured Trooper Lewis Johnson - are thanking medical staff, law enforcement, and the community for their support.

Trooper Lewis Johnson was seriously injured on February 16 near Eureka while apprehending a suspect following a vehicle chase.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said that deputies were trying to arrest Jason Allen Miller for a warrant when he sped away in his pickup truck, triggering the chase by law enforcement officers.

Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle. Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them, hitting Johnson. A Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warden eventually stopped Miller just off Camp Road 32.

“The community continues to send love in all forms, and we truly feel it. Our long-term has many unknowns but I’m confident our family will come out of this stronger. Team Johnson forever and always!” Kate said.

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson noted in a news release that "the team at Logan Health in Kalispell continues to provide excellent care to Trooper Lewis Johnson."

Kate also thanked Lincoln County Deputy Clint Heintz who helped save her husband’s life during the incident.

“Deputy Clint Heintz, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, served with Lewis in the Army National Guard and was the primary unit in Thursday's pursuit of the suspect. Deputy Heintz ultimately saved my husband’s life last Thursday utilizing his combat medic skills. For his brave actions, I am forever grateful,” she said.

Trooper Lewis Johnson has a long road to recovery ahead, a news release notes, adding that, "Montanans and others from across the country have continued to show their support through prayers and donations that will help with expenses related to his recovery."

Anyone interested in sending a donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe , or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356 Chester, Montana, 59522.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

More than $172,000 has been raised on the page in support of Johnson and his family.

Miller, 41 years old, is being held on a no-bond warrant. He appeared in Lincoln County Justice Court last Friday on previous charges of theft and absconding from parole after a conviction for drug possession.



