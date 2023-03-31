Montana influencer makes it big with mid-size fashion

BILLINGS — Kylie Nelson of Billings is making a mark worldwide, helping women on social media with their confidence.

“This video is for all the girls who are around a size 8-10. I’m 5’8", and my weight goes from 160-170. I never saw girls with my body type on social media. I thought I was always playing the comparison game. I never felt like I was skinny enough, small enough or pretty enough. I know I'm not the only one that's 8-10 in size. So I thought I would stop playing the comparison game and I would start showing up so other girls with similar measurements can see their body type. If you’re a fellow size 8-10 make sure you like and follow along for more mid-size fashion inspo,” Nelson said in a recent TikTok video.

Nelson sat down for a Q & A session with MTN News.

Q: What exactly is mid-size fashion?

A: Sizes 10-16 in the U.S.

Q: How did you get to where you are today?

A: I come from a fitness background. I was an ex-fitness coach. For a long time, my identity was through my appearance. Once I got out of the fitness industry, an identity crisis. I found my confidence through my wardrobe and then I started sharing online.

Q: What is your favorite part of your job?

A: That’s a hard question. It's so fun. Connecting with the women in my audience or creating confidence.

Q: What is your number one message for women?

A: Have confidence in your “now” body and not your goal body.

Q: I feel like this one is really important. What advice do you have for bad body image days? Because we all have them.

A: I recommend having an outfit that’s your go-to outfit that you’re going to feel confident in. I love that. Leather leggings are my go-to.

Q: How does an outfit help one show up as their best self?

A: I would say confidence starts at the very beginning of the day. That’s when we are getting dressed. Have pieces that you feel confident make you feel good and express who you are but also fit you. We need clothes that fit us, help us to be confident.

Q: What’s trending in 2023? We want to know.

A: Your dress. Green is the “it” color. Bright fun colors. You can tell I follow Kylie.

Q: What do you do in your free time?

A: What do I do in my free time?... I’m hanging out with my family. I have a daughter in a lot of sports. I work out.

Q: What is next for Kylie Nelson?

A: Help mid-sized women shop up, feel confident, empower them. Started a podcast, I did a whole blog re-brand. Take over mid-sized fashion.

Those are attainable goals for a woman who has a 14-million-person reach on social media and consistently gets collaboration requests from big brands such as McDonald's and Good American, Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line known for representing body positivity.

"I don’t think there’s any mid-size fashion no-no’s, other than just being ashamed of your body. That’s the only thing I would say. Be confident, be proud, no matter what size, what shape,” says Nelson.

Click here to follow Kylie Nelson on Instagram; click here to check out her website.

