Montana Llama Guides brings backcountry exploration

Montana Llama Guides offers the community a unique opportunity to enhance their hiking experience by bringing along trained pack llamas.

These trained pack llamas can bear the heavy load of your backcountry exploration supplies.

Montana Llama Guides has 13 female llamas and 21 male llamas.

Montana Llama Guides offers a Llama-How-To Seminar about owning, training, and packing llamas. Completion of this seminar is a prerequisite to renting their llamas.

To learn more about llama packing, you can call 406-600-3835 or email Dennis@MontanaLlamaGuides.com.



