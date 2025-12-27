Montana Lottery announces Montana Millionaire winning numbers

HELENA - Montana Lottery officials announced Friday the winning numbers for the Montana Millionaire drawing.

This year, the game offered five $1 million prizes.

The winning numbers are:

#1: 200837

#2: 315500

#3: 387095

#4: 582688

#5: 589431

If you have a winning ticket, visit: https://montanalottery.com/claim-your-prize/

The locations of winning tickets will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 27.

The Montana Millionaire game offered 620,000 tickets this year. All tickets sold out in just over 6 hours.

