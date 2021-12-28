Montana Millionaire: 2 winning ticket numbers announced

If you bought ticket number 233771 or ticket number 100451 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, today is a good day - those were the two winning numbers, each worth one million dollars.

The winning numbers were announced at Montana Lottery headquarters in Helena on Tuesday morning.

There is no word yet on the locations that sold those tickets, nor the names of the winners. We will post an update once that information is released.

This year, for the first time, the event featured two grand prizes , instead of just one million-dollar prize.

Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days - sales started on Monday, November 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, November 6. Tickets were $20 each, and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

There were also two "early bird" tickets announced recently. On November 26, Montana Lottery announced that ticket number 200154, sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $25,000 prize. On December 17, the agency announced that ticket number 115161, also sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $15,000 prize.

In addition, there were thousands of "instant winner" tickets worth up to $500.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings