Montana Millionaire 2024: tickets go on sale soon

The Montana Lottery says that tickets for the annual "Montana Millionaire" will go on sale starting at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Changes to Montana Millionaire in 2024

In March 2024, lottery officials announced several changes for this year's event.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES



Four $1M grand prizes

500,000 tickets

'Quarter-Million Monday'

More instant wins

The agency is adding another million-dollar grand prize this year, bringing the total to four. This comes after last year's increase from two to three $1M prizes.

The number of tickets sold this year will increase to 500,000 - up from 380,000 sold in 2023. Tickets will still cost $20. Last year, all tickets sold within five hours.



The Montana Lottery is also adding a “Quarter Million Monday” drawing for $250,000 on Monday, December 2, 2024; this will replace the former “Early Bird” drawings.

There will also be more instant win prizes: 200 more $500 instant wins, and 2,500 more $100 instant wins.

The drawing for the grand prizes will be on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Last year's winning $1M tickets and where they were sold:



299951 - Town Pump of Kalispell (2910 US 93 South)

315800 - Town & Country Supply (Hilltop Road in Billings)

346589 - Heidelberg Lounge (Division Road in Great Falls)

Previous million-dollar winners over the years include three from Butte, two from Great Falls, four from Billings, two from Columbia Falls, and one each from Winnett, East Helena, and Laurel. In 2022, no one claimed one of the two Montana Millionaire prizes, so the money went into the State General Fund.

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release the names of Montana Millionaire winners without their explicit consent.

WHO CAN BUY TICKETS - AND HOW MANY?

The Montana Lottery has provided responses to several frequently-asked questions:

Why don’t you limit Montana Millionaire to Montana residents only?

The Montana Lottery is available to everyone of legal age, whether resident or visitor. Limiting the sale of a product to some people while excluding others is discrimination. It would also be contrary to our mission and place an undue burden on our retailers.



Why don’t you limit the number of Montana Millionaire tickets someone can buy?

The mission of the Montana Lottery is to maximize revenue for the State of Montana. Our proceeds fund Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and contribute to the General Fund. To limit sales of our products would be contrary to our mission and result in less positive impact for the residents of Montana.



Why don’t you offer Montana Millionaire or another raffle game more than once per year?

The Montana Lottery has a large selection of games available every day of the year. We believe Montana Millionaire is special and successful because it’s exclusive. While it is not impossible that we may introduce other raffle games in the future, currently we have made this strategic business decision based on detailed market research and analysis.

If you have questions, comments, or suggestions about the Montana Lottery, here is the contact information:

Email: montanalottery@mt.gov

Phone: 406-444-5825

Address: Montana Lottery, 2525 North Montana Avenue, Helena, Montana, 59601-0598

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Money generated from the lottery is used in several ways.

“The lottery exists to generate revenue for the State of Montana. Most sales go towards paying prizes, operations, and essentially whatever is left at the end of that is what goes back to the state. That’s determined by state legislative action and the beneficiary, as we call it, has changed a number of times,” Montana Lottery content manager Dan Iverson told MTN News several months ago.

Currently, the first $2.25 million goes to the Montana Stem/Healthcare Scholarship Program, operated by the Office Of The Commissioner Of Higher Education and the Montana University System. Whatever is left goes to the state's general fund, which is dictated by the legislature.