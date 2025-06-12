Five $1M prizes and more tickets for Montana Millionaire 2025

HELENA — The Montana Lottery will add 120,000 more tickets and a fifth million-dollar prize for the 2025 Montana Millionaire. The Montana Lottery Commission approved the changes on Thursday for the popular lottery program.

For 2025, the lottery will sell 620,000 tickets, offer five $1 million grand prizes (up from four last year), more instant-win prizes, and a “Quarter Million Monday” drawing for $250,000 on December 1.

Tickets cost $20 each, and they will go on sale on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 5:30 a.m.

Last year’s Montana Millionaire tickets — 500,000 in total — sold out in less than three hours. Lottery officials said they were surprised by the quick sale of all tickets, since they had increased the number by 120,000 that year.

Tickets sold out in record time in 2024:

Montana Millionaire tickets: going, going...

"We've listened to our players and sales agents and combined their feedback with our team's knowledge to responsibly enhance the 2025 Montana Millionaire after last year's surprising sell-out," commented Montana Lottery director Bob Brown.

2024 WINNING TICKETS

In 20224, Montana Millionaire featured 500,000 tickets; all of the tickets sold out within three hours.

The four grand prize winning tickets were drawn on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The winning tickets and where they were sold:



021333 – Cranny’s Club Tavern & Casino in Dillon

077800 – Super 1 Foods in Great Falls

143115 – Grand Slam Casino in Great Falls

416013 – Beartooth Harley Davidson in Billings

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Since the Montana Millionaire began, the following towns have sold winning tickets: seven in Great Falls; seven in Billings; three in Butte; two in Columbia Falls; two in Dillon; and one each in Winnett, East Helena, Kalispell, and Laurel.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize include:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation in 2021, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless the person gives consent.

In 2022, no one claimed one of the two Montana Millionaire prizes, so the money went into the State General Fund.

