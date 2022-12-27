Montana Millionaire: here are the winning ticket numbers

If you bought ticket number 033146 or ticket number 058959 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, today is a very good day - those were the two winning numbers, each worth one million dollars.

And if you bought ticket number 254026, you're a big winner, too - of $100,000.

To recap:



$1 million: #033146

$1 million: #058959

$100,000: #254026

The winning numbers were announced at Montana Lottery headquarters in Helena on Tuesday morning.

There is no word yet on the locations that sold those tickets. We will post an update once that information is released.

Montana Lottery Montana Millionaire drawing on December 27, 2022

The 280,000 tickets for this year's event - priced at $20 each - went on sale Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours .

The Montana Lottery hosts two "early bird" drawings ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing. The first early bird drawing for a prize of $100,000 was done on November 25; the winning ticket was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

The second early bird drawing, worth $25,000, was conducted on Friday, December 16. The winning ticket was #269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln. There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings