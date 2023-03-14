Montana Millionaire: more tickets, and three $1M prizes

HELENA — Montana Millionaire announced on Tuesday that it will be growing in 2023 following the record-setting ticket sales of 2022.

This year’s game will add 100,000 more tickets, increasing the total number of tickets to 380,000, and will feature three million-dollar prizes instead of two.

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte. While the Great Falls ticket has been claimed, the Butte ticket (#033146) is still out there.

Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a record-setting 29 hours in 2022.

Tickets will continue to be $20, and will be sold beginning on November 1, 2023.

Montana Lottery director Scott Sales said in a news release that public feedback was a major factor in determining how to proceed this time around.

“Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play,” he said. “An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize.”

Lottery officials proposed the changes last week to the Governor-appointed Montana Lottery Commission, which approved it unanimously.

