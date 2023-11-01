Montana Millionaire tickets: going, going...

GREAT FALLS — Tickets for Montana Millionaire went on sale at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 - and they are selling quickly.

There will be 380,000 tickets sold this year, at $20 each. As of 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 145,000 tickets had been sold.

Last year, there were 280,000 tickets, and they sold out within 29 hours.

For 2023, there are three $1,000,000 grand prizes.

There will be two Early Bird prizes this year; one for $25,000 drawn on Friday, November 24; and one for $100,000 drawn on Friday, December 15.

There will be a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three million-dollar prizes will be on Tuesday, December 26.

Montana Lottery director Scott Sales said that public feedback was a big factor in determining how to proceed this year: “Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play. An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize.”

The Montana Lottery shared the following advice on Monday, October 30:

Be kind and patient. This is the busiest time of the year for lottery ticket sales. Be kind and patient with the employee assisting you as well as other customers.

Don’t buy a ticket you didn’t see print from a lottery machine. It’s a violation of our licensing agreement for retailers to print tickets in advance and simply a bad idea to buy from a reseller.

If your ticket is an instant winner, you’ll know. Your ticket will indicate if you were an instant winner. Your prize will print immediately after your ticket.

Understand how the game works. Anywhere you go will be printing tickets from the same pool. If one store is sold out, every store is sold out.

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte. Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.