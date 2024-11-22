Montana road conditions + winter driving safety (November 22, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — With accumulating snow falling in Great Falls and across the region, driving in Montana is hazardous today. There have been slide-offs and minor crashes reported across the region.

Snow and freezing rain is overspreading many parts of central Montana, and road conditions will continue to deteriorate. The best chance for a glaze of ice is going to be for areas between Great Falls and Helena and between Great Falls and Lewistown. These areas could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice. However, warm air has moved in aloft, bringing the potential for freezing rain later throughout the day.

A second round of precipitation will move in on Saturday with more snow and freezing rain accumulation expected. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of the Hi-Line for Saturday, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of north central Montana.

Behind the storm, a cold airmass will settle in for the entire area. Temperatures will only reach the 10s and 20s on Sunday. In many areas, temperatures could fall below zero on Monday morning.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

Montana Department of Transportation Montana road conditions (Noon, November 22, 2024)

WINTER DRIVING SAFETY

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:



Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

MDT provides the following safety information:

Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

When you encounter a snowplow:

Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.

