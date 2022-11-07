Montana road conditions + winter driving safety (November 7, 2022)

As snow continues to fall across the region, roads across many parts of Montana are becoming more treacherous. There have been numerous slide-offs and minor crashes since the snow began falling.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

Glacier Country Disaster & Emergency Preparedness provided the following information at 7:40 a.m. on Monday:



GREAT FALLS TO VAUGHN Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow

VAUGHN TO DUTTON Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow

DUTTON TO BRADY Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow Covered

BRADY INTERCHANGE TO CONRAD Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow

CONRAD TO JUNCTION WITH MT-44 VALIER INTERCHANGE Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice

US-2WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow

PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK Blowing and Drifting Snow, Scattered Snow/Ice

7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS Snow/Ice

EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER Snow/Ice

EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice

BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444 Scattered Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow

US-89DUPUYER TO JCT MT-44 Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow

JCT MT-44 TO TWO MEDICINE BRIDGE Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow

TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING Scattered Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice

KIOWA JCT TO HUDSON BAY DIVIDE Snow/Ice

OVER THE HUDSON BAY DIVIDE TO ST. MARY Snow/Ice

ST. MARY TO THE CANADIAN LINE Snow/Ice

MT-44THE JCT WITH US-89 TO VALIER Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow Covered

VALIER TO THE JCT WITH I-15 Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice

S-464DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice

DUCK LAKE ROAD - 12 MILES NORTH OF BROWNING TO BABB Snow/Ice

MDT provides the following safety information:

Winter Driving Checklist



Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

Safety Around Snow Plows: Our snowplows are on the road for your safety. When you encounter a snowplow, remember:



Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.

