Montana road conditions + winter driving safety (November 7, 2022)

As snow continues to fall across the region, roads across many parts of Montana are becoming more treacherous. There have been numerous slide-offs and minor crashes since the snow began falling.
Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.
Glacier Country Disaster & Emergency Preparedness provided the following information at 7:40 a.m. on Monday:
- GREAT FALLS TO VAUGHN Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- VAUGHN TO DUTTON Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- DUTTON TO BRADY Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow Covered
- BRADY INTERCHANGE TO CONRAD Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- CONRAD TO JUNCTION WITH MT-44 VALIER INTERCHANGE Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice
- US-2WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK Blowing and Drifting Snow, Scattered Snow/Ice
- 7 MILES WEST OF MARIAS PASS OVER MARIAS PASS Snow/Ice
- EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER Snow/Ice
- EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice
- BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444 Scattered Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- US-89DUPUYER TO JCT MT-44 Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- JCT MT-44 TO TWO MEDICINE BRIDGE Snow Covered, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING Scattered Snow/Ice, Blowing and Drifting Snow
- BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice
- KIOWA JCT TO HUDSON BAY DIVIDE Snow/Ice
- OVER THE HUDSON BAY DIVIDE TO ST. MARY Snow/Ice
- ST. MARY TO THE CANADIAN LINE Snow/Ice
- MT-44THE JCT WITH US-89 TO VALIER Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow Covered
- VALIER TO THE JCT WITH I-15 Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice
- S-464DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH Blowing and Drifting Snow, Snow/Ice
- DUCK LAKE ROAD - 12 MILES NORTH OF BROWNING TO BABB Snow/Ice
MDT provides the following safety information:
Winter Driving Checklist
- Allow extra time to get to your destination.
- Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice.
- Turn off cruise control.
- Always buckle up.
- Slow down in poor visibility conditions.
- Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles.
- Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots.
- Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary.
- Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season.
- Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition.
- Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted.
- Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.
Safety Around Snow Plows: Our snowplows are on the road for your safety. When you encounter a snowplow, remember:
- Don’t crowd the plow.
- Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.
- Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.
- Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.
- Be patient—never pass through a white out.
- The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.
- Slow down.
Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.