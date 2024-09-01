Montana teen hit by lightning continues recovery

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player remains hospitalized in Kalispell after he was hit by lightning during practice on August 19, 2024.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover Mason’s medical expenses has received hundreds of donations raising more than $67,000 as of Saturday.

A message shared from the family on the GoFundMe page on Tuesday night said, “Mason is stable and making slow improvements! Thank you for the continued support!”

A second player and an assistant coach also injured by the lightning strike were released from the hospital last week.

(AUGUST 19, 2024) Several people were injured by lightning on Monday, August 19, 2024, at Glacier High School in Kalispell. Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN News that police and fire departments responded to the school at about 5:45 p.m.

Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway said in a Facebook post it happened on the soccer field, and that a coach and two players were hit by lightning.

Lightning injures 3 people in Kalispell

The post added the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health, and the second player is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Holloway said school officials are in contact with the families of all involved.

He added: "We are thankful for the first responder professionals for their immediate response and ask you to keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

Glacier High School athletic director Mark Dennehy told MTN News they have a safety protocol that was followed, and that soccer practice was delayed 30 minutes after the last lightning strike from a passing storm was seen.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.