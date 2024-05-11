Mother's Day Free Fishing Weekend

GREAT FALLS — Want to do something special for you mom this Mother’s Day? Take her fishing. No fishing licenses will be required Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12. Whether she’s an experienced angler or new to the sport, it’s a great opportunity to get your gal outside.
While a fishing license is not needed, a Conservation License is still required to access most state lands including fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and wildlife habitat protection areas (WHPA).
In 2021, Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, which makes it free for anyone, resident and nonresident, to fish in Montana on Mother’s Day. Montanans have enjoyed free fishing on Father’s Day weekend for more than 10 years.
- Aurora Borealis: viewer photos
- Concert lineup: Montana State Fair
- Obituary: Jacsen Nystrom-Nelson
- Road closures continue along I-15
Below is the video transcript provided by reporter Paul Sanchez:
It's going to be a great Mother's Day weekend in the Montana. Fish and Wildlife and Parks are getting ready for this fun filled weekend just for Mom.
Mike Bushly co-owner of Trout Montana says. Well, this Mother's Day, I mean, the weather is on going to be unbelievable. It's going to be 76, 77 degrees. No wind. Sunny. Beautiful day to be out and the free fishing for everybody. If you're in state or out of state, you just need to have a Conservation License. And, you can get out and enjoy a beautiful weekend in Montana.
This is something every mom will love. A free coupon for fishing all weekend long.
Mike shares up at Holter Lake there, there's still fall spawning the rainbows along the edge, like at the campground. And people are still catching lots of great big, big rainbows like this. And, so fishing's good. It's going to be warm. Don't forget your sunscreen. It's going to be a nice weekend.
So get the boat ready and grab your fishing poles and don't forget, Mom. Be safe and enjoy your Mother's Day weekend.