Mother's Day Free Fishing Weekend

GREAT FALLS — Want to do something special for you mom this Mother’s Day? Take her fishing. No fishing licenses will be required Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12. Whether she’s an experienced angler or new to the sport, it’s a great opportunity to get your gal outside.

While a fishing license is not needed, a Conservation License is still required to access most state lands including fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and wildlife habitat protection areas (WHPA).

In 2021, Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, which makes it free for anyone, resident and nonresident, to fish in Montana on Mother’s Day. Montanans have enjoyed free fishing on Father’s Day weekend for more than 10 years.



