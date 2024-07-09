Navigating drone laws and safety in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Unmanned aerial systems, better known as drones, have become a popular hobby and offer a unique perspective on the world. However, flying a drone comes with a set of regulations that every enthusiast should be aware of. Understanding FAA, state, and federal rules is crucial to avoid trouble. Here's what you need to know.

Commercial Use and Part 107 Certification

First and foremost, if you are using your drone for commercial purposes, you must obtain a Part 107 certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This certification ensures that you understand the rules and regulations surrounding commercial drone flights.

Class D Airspace in Great Falls

Much of Great Falls falls under Class D airspace, which surrounds airports. In these areas, manned aircraft have the right of way for obvious safety reasons. To assist with navigating these regulations, there is a free app available that allows you to input your flight details and receive immediate FAA authorization in most areas.

Restrictions in National Parks

Certain areas are strictly off-limits for drone flights, such as Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. The National Park Service (NPS) has enforced these regulations since 2014 to protect wildlife, preserve the natural soundscape, and ensure the safety and enjoyment of park visitors. Drones can disturb nesting birds, scare animals, and pose risks if they crash, making these restrictions essential for conservation and safety.

Drone Use in Montana State Parks

In Montana state parks, drone use is allowed but heavily regulated. According to a representative from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, drone operators must contact the site manager for permission, as each site has different rules. The site manager will review the request and decide whether to allow drone flights.

Additionally, drone operators in Montana state parks must adhere to all FAA rules, including:



Flying below 400 feet

Keeping the drone within visual line of sight

Not flying over people

Research and Resources

Regardless of where you plan to fly, conducting thorough research is crucial. Make sure to check both state of Montana and FAA websites for comprehensive resources and guidelines.

FWP Use Guidelines: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management-areas/public-use-rules

FWP Commerical Guidelines: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/fees-and-general-information

FAA Drone Info: https://www.faa.gov/uas