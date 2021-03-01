New details about the shooting of a suspect by a police officer in Kalispell

KALISPELL — New details have been released about the shooting of a man by a police officer after she was reportedly assaulted in Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, February 26, the Kalispell Police Department responded to reports of numerous vehicles being rammed by a red SUV-type vehicle. Police found the vehicle unoccupied at a gas station at the intersection of US Highway 93 and Cemetery Road.

Sheriff Heino says that a short time later a police officer requested additional units, followed by a report over the radio of gunshots fired.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the incident. Detectives along with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect, identified as 41-year old Isaiah Strong of Kalispell, had assaulted the officer once he came out of the bathroom, swinging a large wood object similar to a short baseball bat and striking the officer, according to Sheriff Heino.

A news release states that following the assault, the man went after a customer in the store before turning his attention back to the officer, striking her in the upper body and head.

Sheriff Heino said the the officer “being assaulted a second time and without immediate backup, responded with deadly force.”

During the incident, a person in the store was struck in the lower leg by a bullet. The officer and the person in the store were taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The police officer involved has been identified Brady Gray, who has been with the department for two years and has military and police work experience.

Strong’s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for investigation.

Sheriff Heino reports that the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.