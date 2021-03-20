New flights announced, including Bozeman to NYC

BOZEMAN — Good news for fans of the Big Apple - a new flight to New York City from Bozeman was announced Friday morning.

Delta will introduce nine new routes and add flights to more than 20 top leisure destinations this summer – a move that follows renewed optimism and growing customer confidence in upcoming travel. The increased summer service complements the recently announced Alaska service expansion.

“We’re looking forward to reconnecting more customers with their love of travel this summer, with more flights and convenient connections across Delta’s network,” said Delta’s Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and those planning a summer getaway will also enjoy Delta’s unparalleled service across the journey from booking to baggage claim.”

NEW & EXPANDED SERVICE TO MOUNTAIN TOWNS, OUTDOOR DESTINATIONS

Delta is adding new routes and expanding existing service to seven destinations popular with adventurous travelers looking to explore and reconnect with the great outdoors. This includes Montana, where Delta will offer more service this summer than any other carrier.

Bozeman, Mont. (BZN)



Introducing New York-JFK service launching three times a week May 7, increasing to daily starting May 28

Daily service from Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5 and from Seattle (SEA) starting May 28

Saturday service from Detroit (DTW) beginning May 29

Glacier Park, Mont. (FCA)



Daily service from LAX beginning May 28

Introducing weekend service from SEA launching May 29

Weekend service from ATL beginning May 29

These three routes join our twice-daily service from MSP and four-times daily service from SLC to provide convenient access to Glacier National Park and the surrounding area.

Missoula, Mont. (MSO)



Weekend service from LAX beginning May 8 and from ATL beginning May 29

Jackson Hole, Wyo. (JAC)



Daily service from ATL, with an extra trip on Saturdays beginning May 29

Daily service from LAX and MSP beginning May 28

Introducing Saturday service from DTW launching May 29

Weekend service from SEA beginning May 29

For more info about the flights, click here.