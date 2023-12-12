Helena launches "Security Camera Registry and Mapping" program

HELENA — On Monday, the Helena Police Department announced a new program aimed at supporting criminal investigations.

The new Security Camera Registry and Mapping Program allows community members within city limits to voluntarily sign up to provide Helena Police Department with information about exterior security cameras.

The program creates a database from which officers can reference to determine whether there may be security cameras that can help provide evidence.

Officers can then contact the owner of the security camera to request footage.

Detective Sergeant Adam Shanks says that this database will allow officers to spend less time tracking down cameras and more time investigating a potential crime.

“If I have an incident at a particular location, I can look at the map and I can say, okay, this has three or four different cameras in this general location. Let's go to those places first, because we know they're there,” says Shanks.

Participation in the program is 100% voluntary and folks can back out at any time. For more information or to sign up, click here.

