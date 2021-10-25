No classes for Hardin Public Schools Monday due to threat

HARDIN - There will be no school for Hardin Public Schools on Monday after a potentially serious threat was made targeting students and staff.

According to Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 Superintendent Eldon C. Johnson, the credibility of the threat is still unknown.

A social media post shared on Sunday evening states Monday's cancellation is district-wide and includes extra-curricular activities, practices, and competitions.

Staff will have a 10 a.m. start to discuss the next steps and prepare for the week ahead.

As of Monday, the plan is to resume classes on Tuesday.

Superintendent Johnson will update the situation Monday afternoon.

Lodge Grass School officials said as a result of the threat in Hardin it would implement additional security measures, including a "closed campus" protocol.