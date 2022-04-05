Officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

Fifty-seven new officers who will serve in 40 agencies across the state graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) in Helena on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The MLEA is part of the Montana Department of Justice, which said in a news release that the course provides training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The 12-week course basic course provides training in many areas, including Law & Criminal Procedure, US Constitutional Law, Crisis Intervention Training, Mental Illness & Mental Health First Aid, Traffic and DUI Enforcement, Crash Investigations, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking & Child Crimes,.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the class as they received their awards and diplomas.

“I’m very proud of today’s graduates who have answered the call to protect Montana citizens,” Knudsen said. “As illicit drugs and crime are on the rise, I know the road ahead won’t be easy, but it will be fulfilling. We know they have our backs, and they know we have their backs. Thanks to Montana’s law enforcement officers, Montana is a great place to visit and to call home. ”

Graduates of the MLEA course on April 5, 2022:

The number of homicides, rapes, robberies, and violent assaults in Montana has increased 91% from 2013 to 2020, according to the Montana Board of Crime Control .



