One person dead, one hospitalized after a shooting in Flathead County

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Martin City.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says that at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, deputies responded to the shooting that happened outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City.

They found a man and a woman who had been shot during a reported "verbal altercation" with the alleged shooter.

The woman who was shot died at the scene.

The man who was shot was flown via ALERT helicopter to Logan Health in Kalispell, where he remains in serious condition.

A suspect in the shooting was identified and detained at the scene, and is now in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, nor the man who died.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

