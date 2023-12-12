Tips for Outdoor Winter Safety

CHOUTEAU — If you're out for a scenic drive or a nature hike, it's always great to be prepared just in case. Well, Ellie from the Rocky Mountain Ranger Station is going to share with us some of the items she packs when hiking outdoors during these winter months.

Ellie Fitzpatrick: "Some sort of backpack that'll hold all your stuff. One of the most important things in the winter that I carry is multiple layers. I wear a bunch of layers, but then I also have extra layers just in case I'm doing something extra strenuous and I get really sweaty. It's nice to have dry things to keep yourself warm and dry. So some sort of insulating puffy layer, another like wind, self slash green jacket, something like that would be really good. Extra gloves and mittens has a really big one in the wintertime, extra hats buff or some sort of face covering and also a sun hat because we never know in Central Montana."

So if you get stuck, have a flat tire or run out of gas this winter, it's great to be prepared. Having some winter safety gear available to you, your family, a friend or even a pet? Yes.

Ellie Fitzpatrick: "One of the biggest things that you can bring is some sort of illumination. So either a headlamp or a flashlight. These things are really great, especially at this time of year, right before the winter solstice, and we don't have a ton of daylight. So one of these is really good, just in case you end up being out longer than you originally anticipated. I usually have some sort of poop kit for for lack of a better term. So I usually bring a little bit of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and then I travel with me. You can also use just a regular shovel in your car for the wintertime. You know, we usually carry shovels and our trucks and cars in the wintertime in Montana, just in case you get stuck. But also works in emergency situations as well.

So pack a winter safety bag and put those few extra winter items in your vehicle when playing, hiking or traveling to and from Montana's Winter Wonderland.