Paraglider injured after crashing into a tree in Missoula

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 11:41:07-04

The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) rescued a student paraglider that missed his intended landing target and got stuck in a tree on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

MFD received reports that "a parachutist" had crashed into a 100-foot tall tree near the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive shortly after 10:45 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Bill Bennett.

The person was trapped in the tree about 60 to 70 feet off the ground.

Firefighters used a tower ladder to reach the tree and then used a chainsaw to cut through the branches to reach the person.

Bennett says the person was "traumatically injured and a careful removal from both the parachuting harness and the tree was completed."

The victim was in stable condition and taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Bennett.

