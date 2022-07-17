Paraglider injured after crashing into a tree in Missoula

The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) rescued a student paraglider that missed his intended landing target and got stuck in a tree on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
MFD received reports that "a parachutist" had crashed into a 100-foot tall tree near the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive shortly after 10:45 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Bill Bennett.
The person was trapped in the tree about 60 to 70 feet off the ground.
Firefighters used a tower ladder to reach the tree and then used a chainsaw to cut through the branches to reach the person.
Bennett says the person was "traumatically injured and a careful removal from both the parachuting harness and the tree was completed."
The victim was in stable condition and taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Bennett.
