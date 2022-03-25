Hiker found dead in Park County after an 'encounter with a grizzly'

GREAT FALLS — The Park County Sheriff's Office reports that a hiker who was reported missing on Thursday, March 24, 2022, has been found dead.

Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a news release on Friday that after an extensive search, they located body of the the man, identified only as Craig at this point.

The search for the man included horse teams, ground teams, and helicopters in the Six Mile Creek area.

Sheriff Bichler said: "It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive."

He said that officers will continue to work through the afternoon to bring Craig home, and asked that people keep the family and all those involved in their thoughts and prayers.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



